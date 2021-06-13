Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 77,223 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 748,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,265,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,496,000 after acquiring an additional 345,223 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.