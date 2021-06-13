WAX Hits Market Capitalization of $237.39 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, WAX has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $237.39 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,738,905,001 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,663,392 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

