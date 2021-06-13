Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 141 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

WST stock opened at $345.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.72 and a one year high of $349.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

