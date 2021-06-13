Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 726,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,729,000 after acquiring an additional 53,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $79.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $79.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.