Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,135 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 589,494 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.14 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

