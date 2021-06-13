Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $107,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,382.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $193.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

