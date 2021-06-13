Weik Capital Management Buys 1,450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 213,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 42,729 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,013 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 466,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 7,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $54.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.