Weik Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.34 billion, a PE ratio of -83.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

