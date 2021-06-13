Weik Capital Management Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 83.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $76.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

