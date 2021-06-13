Weik Capital Management Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 281,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,149,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE PG opened at $134.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

