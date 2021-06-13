Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $95.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.77.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $30.34 and a 12 month high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

