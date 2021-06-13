Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1,242.58, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 125,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

