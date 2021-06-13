Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

