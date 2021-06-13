Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) PT Raised to $60.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

WPM stock opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.57. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,389,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,728,000 after purchasing an additional 268,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

