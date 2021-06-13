Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool has a one year low of $116.57 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.60.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares in the company, valued at $550,847.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,928,000 after buying an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after buying an additional 208,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after buying an additional 181,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

