Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Position Decreased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR opened at $225.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

In other news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

