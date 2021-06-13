Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Whitbread from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Whitbread alerts:

WTBDY opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.75.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.