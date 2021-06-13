White Pine Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 24,597 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth $48,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,176 shares of company stock worth $20,123,211 over the last ninety days. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

DISCA stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.65.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

