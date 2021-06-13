White Pine Capital LLC Buys 253 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.0% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. KWB Wealth bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $271.45 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.