White Pine Capital LLC Buys 33,970 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Regis were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Regis in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regis by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 108,936 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Regis by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,306,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 392,350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Regis by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of RGS opened at $10.33 on Friday. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). Regis had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

