White Pine Capital LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 47,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AUB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

