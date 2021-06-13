White Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

