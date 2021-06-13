Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.80. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 3,167 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $284.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $407,936.89. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,141.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

