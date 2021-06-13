WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 476,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.82. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 412,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

