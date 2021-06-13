Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) vs. Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Head to Head Analysis

Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wizard Brands and Warner Music Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wizard Brands $4.52 million 1.59 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Warner Music Group $4.46 billion 4.03 -$475.00 million ($0.65) -53.82

Wizard Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warner Music Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Wizard Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.5% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wizard Brands and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wizard Brands -184.16% N/A -134.46% Warner Music Group -6.48% -1,870.00% -2.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Wizard Brands and Warner Music Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wizard Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Warner Music Group 1 8 8 0 2.41

Warner Music Group has a consensus price target of $36.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.63%. Given Warner Music Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Warner Music Group is more favorable than Wizard Brands.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Wizard Brands on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wizard Brands

Wizard Brands Inc. produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in North America. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses. It serves movie studios, video game producers, comic book publishers, television broadcasters, and toy manufacturers. Wizard Brands Inc. markets its comic conventions through various media outlets, such as including social media, websites, public relations, television, radio, out-of-home media, email, flyers, and postcards, as well as newspapers, national press, and blogs. The company was formerly known as Wizard Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Wizard Brands Inc. in July 2020. Wizard Brands Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Utah, California.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

