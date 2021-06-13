Workiva (NYSE:WK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.50.

WK opened at $100.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.14 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva has a 1 year low of $43.79 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $737,319.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,092.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,331,141. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Workiva by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 1,458.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the first quarter worth $46,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

