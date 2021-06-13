World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

