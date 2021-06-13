World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Down 4.9%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.73 and last traded at $61.73. 7,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,088,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra cut World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 170.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

