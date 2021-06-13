Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Up 491.7% in May

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 491.7% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYGPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $9.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55. Worley has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.48.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

