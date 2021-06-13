Xcel Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4575 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 61.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

