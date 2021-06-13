Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.27). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 955,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,579,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,701.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 204,793 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

