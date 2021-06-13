XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.28

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.28 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 55.95 ($0.73). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 341,852 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised XLMedia to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 76 ($0.99) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £144.42 million and a PE ratio of 275.00.

XLMedia PLC, a performance marketing company, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,300 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

