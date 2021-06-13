XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading 5.7% Higher

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.83. 163,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,508,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nomura Instinet started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Nomura started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in XPeng by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $2,836,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

