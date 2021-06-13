Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 43,742 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. BCE accounts for approximately 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

BCE traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.72. 3,667,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

