Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 318 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,513.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,244. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,351.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,526.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $167,350,539. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

