Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) vs. Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) and Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and Yellow’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knight-Swift Transportation $4.67 billion 1.65 $410.00 million $2.73 17.11 Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.19

Knight-Swift Transportation has higher revenue and earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knight-Swift Transportation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Knight-Swift Transportation has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yellow has a beta of 3.23, meaning that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Yellow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Knight-Swift Transportation and Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knight-Swift Transportation 9.94% 9.02% 6.27% Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Knight-Swift Transportation and Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knight-Swift Transportation 1 9 11 0 2.48 Yellow 0 1 1 0 2.50

Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus target price of $50.64, indicating a potential upside of 8.41%. Yellow has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.30%. Given Yellow’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than Knight-Swift Transportation.

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats Yellow on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials. The company also provides logistics and intermodal services, such as brokerage, intermodal, and certain logistics; freight management; and non-trucking services. In addition, it offers various support services, including repair and maintenance shop services, warranty, insurance, and equipment leasing; and trailer parts manufacturing and warehousing services, as well as engages in the driving academy activities. The company operates a total of 18,448 tractors, which comprises 16,379 company tractors and 2,069 independent contractor tractors, as well as 57,722 trailers; and 577 tractors and 10,604 intermodal containers. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer products, paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

