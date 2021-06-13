Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stake Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 36,078.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,178 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yelp by 531.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $40.72 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.45 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YELP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.