YOUengine Market Cap Hits $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00022405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.41 or 0.00805760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.49 or 0.08097420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00084152 BTC.

YOUengine Coin Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using US dollars.

