Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $132.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to announce sales of $132.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.30 million and the lowest is $129.20 million. Civeo reported sales of $114.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $554.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $539.90 million to $570.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $605.45 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $631.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $125.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.30 million. Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

CVEO remained flat at $$17.59 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 42,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,181. The company has a market capitalization of $251.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 3.82. Civeo has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $33,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 135,232 shares of company stock worth $2,240,577 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Civeo by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Civeo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.