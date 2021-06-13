Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report sales of $465.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $406.16 million to $532.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $32.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,771. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,311,033 shares of company stock worth $169,946,405. 71.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.