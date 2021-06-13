Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.14 Million

Analysts expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to announce $219.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.50 million and the highest is $219.78 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $232.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PJT opened at $70.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.46. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $81.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

