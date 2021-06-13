Zacks: Analysts Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Announce -$0.85 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Editas Medicine posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($3.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Editas Medicine by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $37.42 on Thursday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.93.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

