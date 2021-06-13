Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Will Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report earnings of $2.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the lowest is $1.96. Encore Capital Group posted earnings per share of $4.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. 127,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,651. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

