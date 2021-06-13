Zacks: Analysts Expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Analysts expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). InflaRx posted earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

IFRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.07. 216,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,290. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

