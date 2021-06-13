Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post $153.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $159.20 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America posted sales of $150.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year sales of $527.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.65 million to $536.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $582.10 million, with estimates ranging from $562.10 million to $594.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of MPAA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 116,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.59. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $444.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,758,000 after acquiring an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

