Zacks: Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. QCR reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in QCR by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of QCR by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

QCRH remained flat at $$47.10 on Tuesday. 68,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $49.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

