Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Announce $1.22 EPS

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.29. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,591. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

