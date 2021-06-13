Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. FireEye also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FEYE. Mizuho increased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

FEYE stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,920,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. FireEye has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $25.53.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

