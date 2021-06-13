Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Announce $4.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to post $4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.08. NVIDIA reported earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $15.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $16.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $19.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.83.

NVIDIA stock opened at $713.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $613.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $348.13 and a fifty-two week high of $717.57.

NVIDIA shares are set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $694,777.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,614 shares of company stock worth $58,603,115. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

