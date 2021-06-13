Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.27 Million

Analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will post sales of $75.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $77.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $302.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.80 million to $313.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $300.30 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $310.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

NASDAQ:PFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. 99,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,842. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,283,000 after buying an additional 102,664 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 660.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after purchasing an additional 843,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

